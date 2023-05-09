Indian restaurant announces closure in Dún Laoghaire after 27 years

Many loyal customers were going to Shakira for decades.

Shakira Indian Restaurant have taken to Facebook to announce the closure in Dún Laoghaire after almost 27 years in business.

They didn't offer any reason behind the closure, just expressed their sadness that they were no longer operating. There is a new Indian restaurant trading at their previous location on George's Street Lower, but Shakira made it clear they are not affiliated with them at all.

"It is with great sadness, we wish to inform our customers that Shakira Indian Restaurant, Dun Laoghaire is no longer in operation. Please note, there is a new business operating in its place. Also an Indian restaurant but Shakira staff are not associated with it. We would like to thank all our customer for their loyalty and support over the last number of years (almost 27 years)".

Dozens of messages came in under the announcement post with their sadness at the news, many of which came from long-term customers of Shakira.

One previous customer said, "So sorry to see this I have been a customer for over 20 years and never had a bad meal staff were always lovely. Yet another great place to leave Dun Laoghaire." Another lamented its loss, saying, "Been a customer for over 20 years and have had special occasions in this restaurants. Absolutely devastated and no other restaurant compares."

Shakira's Clondalkin takeaway does appear to still be open fans of the restaurant will be pleased to know.

Header image via Facebook/Shakira Indian Restaurant

