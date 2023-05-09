7 places in Dublin to watch this year's Eurovision

Get your Lipstick on and get out there.

As Eurovision stans all over Ireland attempt to settle their nerves ahead of tonight's semi-final (prayers up for Wild Youth, our worthy contenders) - some may be already planning ahead to the weekend. The main event happens this Saturday, and while you might not make it over to Liverpool to party with Marty there are plenty of places to wave your flag of choice and have a boogey here in Dublin. Looking to get the gang together to experience all the musical brilliance Europe has to offer? Here are 7 spots to watch the Eurovision in Dublin.

Pantibar

Capel Street

Pantibar's Eurovision Final Screening will be hosted by Pantibliss herself, with DJ Stephen Dowling at the helm spinning hits before and after the main event. They'll be open at 4pm on Saturday ahead of the final at 8 - head in nice and early to secure your seat.

The George

Georges Street

Where else would you really be going for a Eurovision party? The George's Eurovision final event will be hosted by drag legends Veda Lady, Dolly Grip and Davina Devine, followed by DJ Karen Reddy on the decks til 1.30am. It's free to enter, with immaculate vibes guaranteed.

Opium

Wexford Street

Down the road, drag royalty Victoria Secret will host a Eurovision screening and dance party presented by Baileys, Dragged Up and Mother (the holy trifecta of the song contest) with tasty treats and live performances from an exciting lineup of guests. The event kicks off at 7pm - grab tickets right here.

Doyles Corner

Phibsboro

Doyle's will be showing the Eurovision in all its glittery glory on their big screens from 8pm, with a special performance from drag queen Grainne Kneez to get everyone hyped up beforehand. Tickets are €10 with a free G&T for entries before 10pm.

The Back Page

Phibsboro

Just like in the primary school days, The Back Page in Phibsboro will be rolling in the big telly so D7 Eurovision fans can catch all the action - tickets are €5 and include a free drink.

All My Friends

Meath Street

New kid on Dublin's LGBTQ block All My Friends are starting as they mean to go on with a massive Eurovision party - there'll be costumes, cocktails, facepaint, flags and most importantly, drunken Riverdance. The action kicks off at 7pm.

The Square Ball

One of Dublin's fave spots for pub quizzes and board games will be showing the final on multiple projectors and screens. €5 Tickets get you guaranteed entry, a drink on arrival (any pint, glass of house wine or spirit & mixer) and free entry to @wigwamdublin's after-party!

Happy viewing!

Header image via Wild Youth/Shutterstock

