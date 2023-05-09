The Irish release date for season 2 of The Bear has been confirmed

Even better, its entire second season will be released in one go.

The entire second season of comedy-drama The Bear, one of the best-reviewed shows of recent years, is coming to Disney+ in Ireland and the UK in July.

Its first season followed Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), an award-winning chef in New York who returns to his hometown of Chicago to run an Italian beef sandwich shop left to him by his recently deceased brother. Despite debts, a rundown kitchen and an unruly staff, Carmy - with the help of his newly-hired ambitious sous chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) - tries to modernise the restaurant and turn it into a success.

Premiering last June, The Bear seemingly came out of nowhere to become one of the year's most acclaimed series. For his lead turn as Carmy, White won a comedy acting Golden Globe award, while the show is one of the contenders in the Best International Programme category at the BAFTA TV Awards this weekend.

Jeremy Allen White will be back as Carmy for The Bear Season 2

The plot synopsis for The Bear's sophomore season is as follows:

"Season two follows Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto, Sydney Adamu and [restaurant manager] Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future. "Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning. The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other."

The Bear Season 2 will comprise of 10 episodes, as opposed to the first season's eight. As well as Edebiri, Moss-Bachrach and White, the series stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson. Edwin Lee Gibson and Oliver Platt will also reprise their recurring roles from season 1.

Meanwhile, Molly Gordon (Booksmart) will join the cast for the second season, also in a recurring capacity, while Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk will make a guest appearance over the next batch of episodes.

All 10 episodes of The Bear Season 2 will arrive on Disney+ in Ireland and UK on 19 July. You can check out a trailer for it right here:

