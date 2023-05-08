There's a travelling French food festival coming to Dublin this summer

Oui oui.

We love a good food market here in Dublin - almost as much as we love bread dunked into melty cheese and chocolate-filled crepes. Which is why we're particularly intrigued by this new offering to the Dublin foodie scene - a travelling French food festival landing in Ireland next month.

The Normandy Food Tour will arrive on Irish soil on Saturday, 3rd June, taking up temporary residence at St. Patrick's Park in Dublin. An initiative from the Normandy Tourist Board, the festival aims to showcase the region's finest foods, drinks and music to an Irish audience, in locations with Norman heritage.

The festival intends to showcase the best of Norman food and drink to an Irish audience. Image via Normandy Tourism.

Normandy food trucks will arrive en masse to serve up tasty sweet and savoury dishes with tastings on offer too. On offer you can expect the likes of Normandy beef and creamy camembert on a soft bun by Chez l’Couz, traditional French crêpes from Grignot’Malin as well as sweet fresh brioches topped with Normandy delicacies.

Advertisement

A Normandy Sweet Treats Tasting will also be on offer with Cara-Meuh, La Maison Du Biscuit cakes, Jeannette Madeleines, Caramel De Pommes Dieppois apple spread and more. Fromage lovers can enjoy a cheese tasting ticking off the classics like Camembert, Neufchatel and Isigny Mimolette, crowned the best cheese in the world this year.

Traditional brews will also be on offer by way of apple brandies from Chateau du Breuil and Busnel, authentic Normandy cocktails from vintage caravan La Mont Vinette and a cider-tasting experience with Cidrerie de la Brique.

Joining the food and drinks vendors are the Normandy Tourist Board, who are keen to build upon the historic Norman connections and to share the heritage and cultural offerings available in the picturesque French region.

The French food festival will travel to Dublin, Wexford and Waterford.

Advertisement

After the Dublin date, the Normandy Food Festival will travel to Cathedral Square in Waterford and New Ross Quayside in Wexford to continue the festivities. More information about individual vendors and the festival in general is available via the Normandy Tourism website.

The dates & locations are:

June 3rd – St. Patrick’s Park, Dublin from midday to 7 pm

June 4th – Cathedral Square, Waterford, from midday to 7 pm

Advertisement

June 5th –New Ross Quayside, Wexford from 11 am to 6 pm

Header image via Normandy Tourism

READ NEXT: