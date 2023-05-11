Pub group run by former Leinster rugby players tease new bar opening

Big news for the goys.

After opening their third location in Blackrock last summer, the hospitality group run by former Leinster Rugby players Seán O’Brien, Jamie Heaslip, and Rob and Dave Kearney, and former chair of the Licensed Vintners’ Association Noel Anderson are expanding once more.

Anderson took to Twitter to share snaps of a building under construction and small plate-style fare alongside the caption "Looking forward to announcing details of myself and the lads latest venture. We are a “little” excited about this one".

Looking forward to announcing details of myself and the lads latest venture. We are a “little” excited about this one 😃 pic.twitter.com/Zoku3tX9kd — Noel Anderson (@NoelAnderson_) May 11, 2023

The group currently have three venues across Dublin's southside - Bridge 1859 in Ballsbridge, a well known rugby watering hole with an award-winning gastropub menu, Lemon and Duke, a cocktail bar known for their tasty brunch options and Prosecco trees and the newest of the three, The Blackrock, located in - you guessed it - Blackrock, serving up Middle Eastern-inspired fare in the heart of the affluent village.

One would assume the newest venture will follow suit location wise, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Notable features the pub group have employed at their other venues include a dedicated glass washer just for Guinness glasses, tequila tasting classes and glamorous, Insta-worthy bathrooms.

Yes I took a pic of the ladies 🙈🤣 @NoelAnderson_ thanks for the invite last night . Great to see all the @LemonAndDuke crew enjoying a night off too! https://t.co/dPEP0k6H90 pic.twitter.com/9wcsh9KU77 — Jennifer O'Brien (@TheDublinJenn) August 17, 2022

Any guesses as to where the new location will be?

