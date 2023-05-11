Pub group run by former Leinster rugby players tease new bar opening

By Fiona Frawley

May 11, 2023 at 11:37am

Share:

Big news for the goys.

After opening their third location in Blackrock last summer, the hospitality group run by former Leinster Rugby players Seán O’Brien, Jamie Heaslip, and Rob and Dave Kearney, and former chair of the Licensed Vintners’ Association Noel Anderson are expanding once more.

Anderson took to Twitter to share snaps of a building under construction and small plate-style fare alongside the caption "Looking forward to announcing details of myself and the lads latest venture. We are a “little” excited about this one".

The group currently have three venues across Dublin's southside - Bridge 1859 in Ballsbridge, a well known rugby watering hole with an award-winning gastropub menu, Lemon and Duke, a cocktail bar known for their tasty brunch options and Prosecco trees and the newest of the three, The Blackrock, located in - you guessed it - Blackrock, serving up Middle Eastern-inspired fare in the heart of the affluent village.

Advertisement

One would assume the newest venture will follow suit location wise, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Notable features the pub group have employed at their other venues include a dedicated glass washer just for Guinness glasses, tequila tasting classes and glamorous, Insta-worthy bathrooms.

Advertisement

Any guesses as to where the new location will be?

Header image via Twitter/Noel Anderson 

READ NEXT:

New kid goats join fire-fighting herd in Howth and one is in need of a name

Temple Bar has welcomed a second new pizza spot this month

One of the most affordable tasting menus in Dublin can be found tucked down a back street

Advertisement
Share:

Latest articles

Temple Bar has welcomed a second new pizza spot this month

New kid goats join fire-fighting herd in Howth and one is in need of a name

One of the most affordable tasting menus in Dublin can be found tucked down a back street

€5mil overhaul in the works to make Temple Bar Square more accessible

You may also love

There's a travelling French food festival coming to Dublin this summer

Temple Bar café suffers third break-in over four month period

8 openers and 2 closures to be aware of in Dublin this week

Dublin restaurant voted 27th in the Top Pizza Europa awards