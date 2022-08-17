Blackrock Pub run by former Leinster rugby players opens today

The Blackrock opens its doors in the south side village today.

From the team that brought you Bridge 1859 and Lemon & Duke, there's a new bar in Blackrock for all your date night and cocktail-fuelled catch up needs.

The pub group, run by former Leinster Rugby players Seán O’Brien, Jamie Heaslip, and Rob and Dave Kearney, and chairman of the Licensed Vintners’ Association Noel Anderson, purchased the bar earlier this year for a price in excess of €2.5 million, according to the Business Post.

The Blackrock was formerly Three Tun Tavern - the first Wetherspoons to open in the Republic of Ireland back in 2014. It's understood that the group made the decision to sell the pub due to its close proximity to the Forty Foot (another Wetherspoons pub in Dun Laoghaire).

Aptly named The Blackrock (just incase there was a chance of anyone forgetting where it is), the stylish new spot will serve a food menu inspired by European, Middle Eastern and South American flavours, as well as an extensive cocktail list and all your favourite beers on tap.

Unique touches confirmed on Twitter include a separate glass washer for Guinness glasses (no cloudy stains on these babies) and a showbiz-esque bathroom mirror with lights for all your selfie needs.

Got a little sneak peak into the new @TheBlackrock_ venue today. Gorgeous fit out, lovely beer garden, AND there is a separate glass washer just for Guinness glasses only. Check out that lacing! pic.twitter.com/i0ubs9QTMk — Padraig Fox (@foxatronic82) August 16, 2022

😀 great to see you in. You didn’t need that mirror either 😉 https://t.co/lGzVAkv8Cv — Noel Anderson (@NoelAnderson_) August 17, 2022

There's also a roomy outdoor terrace to soak up the last of the summer sun.

Greening up the terrace 🥰 pic.twitter.com/OFWPBIPefs — The Blackrock (@TheBlackrock_) August 16, 2022

The Blackrock is open now for drinks, with food starting from next week.

Header image via Twitter/noelanderson

