Two Dublin Bars Named In List Of The 50 Best Dive Bars In Europe

If you’re wondering where to go for a few drinks in town this weekend, then two of the best dive bars in Europe might not be a bad place to start.

With each country getting at least one entry, two Dublin bars have managed to make it into the top 50 list.

Bruxelles off Grafton Street made it to number 30, while Riot Bar on Aston Quay was voted in at number 10 on the list.

They described Riot Bar as a ‘Dublin-meets-Berlin dive bar where retro cocktails, heaps of neon signage, pool and beer pong combine to create one of the city’s best bars’.

Bruxelles also came in for high praise, being described as playing ‘a huge part in the birth of the Irish music scene’ and still being ‘a classic spot to come to for live music’.

The list was created by Big Seven Travel and voted for by their readers as well as a panel of food experts, while previous online reviews were also taken into account for their average rating.

You can check out the full list on their website here.

Main image via @riot.dublin

