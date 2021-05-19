Bretzel launch new pop-up just off Grafton Street

Bretzel have launched a new pop-up location on Duke Street in the city centre.

Usually located on Lennox Street in Portobello, Bretzel is moving slightly north to Duke Street, which itself is just off Grafton Street.

The new pop-up opened up at 11am today and it's promised that all of Bretzel's award-winning breads will be available. Last year, Bretzel was named Supreme Champion at the Irish Food Awards and it if that isn't an indication for their culinary abilities, we don't know what is.

If you happen to be knocking around Grafton Street over the next few days, this is the perfect way to celebrate getting back into the city centre. Keep up to date with Bretzel here.

