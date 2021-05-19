Chapters Bookstore ease fears after 'online upset' over second hand section

By James Fenton

May 19, 2021 at 9:45am

Chapters Bookstore have moved to ease fears that they have closed their secondhand book department after rumours spread online.

Since it reopened earlier this week, visitors have noticed that the much-loved second hand department at Chapters Bookstore is a lot more condensed, with some suggesting that it had been closed altogether.

However, the iconic Parnell Street store has now posted to alleviate these fears, saying: 'We have been seeing some upset online about the suggested closure of our secondhand department and would like to set some minds at ease that this is not the case. While we can understand the worries please rest assured that we still have a sizeable secondhand section, and are continually restocking the shelves to keep our wide range.  No books have been harmed!'

They added that they have stopped accepting second hand books for a few weeks 'to get back up and running but it will begin again very soon.'

So now you know. Like all stores of its kind in Ireland, Chapters was permitted to open earlier this year for the first time in 2021, doubtlessly bringing joy to bookworms around the country.

Chapters is Ireland's largest independent bookstore and you can visit their website here.

