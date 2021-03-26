Daffodil Day - Three places to get a coffee today while helping the Irish Cancer Society

This is the second consecutive year that traditional Daffodil Day fundraising has had to be put on hold due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Every year, people around Ireland raise vital funds for the Irish Cancer Society on Daffodil Day, through fundraisers and simply shaking collection buckets in towns and villages across the land. This year is different with donations being made online but you can still do your bit if your out and about in your 5km today - while enjoying a coffee at the same time!

We've already heard that Brother Hubbard will kindly be donating all proceeds from coffee sales to the Irish Cancer Society today, and they've been joined by Bread 41 and Gaillot et Gray.

A wonderful gesture by all concerned and if you've heard of any other businesses doing similar be sure to let us know in the comments. You can add another Daffodil Day donation to the Irish Cancer Society via this link. You can also text DAFFODIL to 50300 to donate €6.

