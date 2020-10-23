Close

Dublin restaurant opens 'pints and pizza' drive-thru service for the lockdown

By James Fenton

October 23, 2020 at 4:25pm

Uncle Tom's Cabin in Dundrum has announced a 'pints and pizza' takeaway service which will be in place for the duration of the lockdown.

Like many other businesses around Dublin, Uncle Tom's Cabin are having to pivot what they do slightly but that doesn't mean their loyal customers can't still enjoy some pizza and pints. The bar and restaurant has teamed up with Dublin Pizza Company to provide a drive-thru takeaway service over the next six weeks.

Those within the 5km will be able to pull up and collect pints of Guinness (for just €5) in special takeaway holders that will prevent spillage. There will be other drinks available and the Community Coffee dock at the front entrance will provide a range of coffee for everyone's tastes.

'Pizza n' Pints Drive-Thru' - Iconic Dublin venue comes up with innovative way to keep community's spirits up over next six weeks. As the country moves to Level 5 restrictions some local businesses are introducing some innovative measures to keep spirits up as we enter the second lockdown. Under the current Covid restrictions bars and restaurants can only operate a takeaway service. Faced with this reality, the iconic Uncle Tom's Cabin bar and restaurant has recalibrated its offering to provide a quality takeaway service for their loyal customers in the weeks ahead. Uncle Tom's Cabin – in partnership with the award-winning Dublin Pizza Company – recently launched its exciting new family-friendly Community Food Hub, providing a safe outdoor dining and drinking space for locals and customers to enjoy. Link to full story in our bio.

That's before we even mention the selection of Dublin Pizza Company's authentic Italian pizzas which include (as per Uncle Tom's Instagram page): 'Margherita (just €12.50) and Bufala (€16), the delicious Four Cheese (no tomato sauce – €14.50) and Bianca (no tomato sauce – €14.50), the no cheese Vegan Melanzana (€14.50) and the devilishly spicy Lucifero (€16)'.

Who says there'll be no pints throughout November? More information can be found on Uncle Tom's Cabin's Instagram page here.

READ NEXT: This '5km from home' tool will come in very handy over the next few weeks

