Dublin restaurant left with unfulfilled booking for 34 Christmas Eve diners

After the Government announced that the hospitality industry should close at 3pm on Christmas Eve, restaurants across Dublin are left with bookings that they cannot fulfil.

One such establishment is Dax on Pembroke Street who reacted to yesterday's news on Twitter. The venue, which was recently added to Ireland's Blue Book List for 2021, has been left with bookings for 34 diners who regularly visit on Christmas Eve.

Dax owner Olivier Meisonnave tweeted: 'What do I do with my 34 regulars customers for 3pm sittings who booked every year since 2008 at 3pm? Seriously??As if Covid will stop targeting people after 3pm Was ready to stop trading after the 26th but that one is shocking. Thanks.'

Restaurants had initially been due to remain open until January 6, however, rising Covid-19 case numbers led to that date being brought forward by the Government to Christmas Eve.

The situation Dax is is is likely being repeated across the city in what is yet another blow for the hospitality industry. Those working in trade, and everyone else for that matter, will be hoping for a more positive outlook for Christmas 2021.

(header pic: @daxrestaurant on Instagram)

