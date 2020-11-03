Close

Dublin's Dax Restaurant amongst new additions to prestigious Irish hospitality list

By Sarah Finnan

November 3, 2020 at 3:17pm

Two new venues have been added to Ireland's Blue Book list for next year.

Described as "a romantic collection of Irish Country House Hotels, Manor House, Castles and Restaurants", the Blue Book cuts through the noise and compiles the cream of the hospitality crop in one place. Officially adding two new venues to the 2021 list, Dublin's own Dax Restaurant is now part of the Blue Book family.

Serving up modern dining with a French/Irish twist, Dax can be found on Pembroke sTreet right in the heart of the city's Georgian district. Back operating as a takeaway service only, the team has reverted to their popular Dax at Home offering which features a seasonal menu that changes weekly.

Praised for its "unrivalled levels of elegant dining and fine French cuisine",  Dax Restaurant was joined on the 2021 list by fellow newcomer Delphi Lodge in Co Galway.

The only other new addition to the list, the 1830s country house and fishing lodge is described as "one of the most spectacular settings in Connemara" with judges commending it for its "charming accommodation, glorious scenery, great food and total tranquillity".

Header image via Twitter/Ireland's Blue Book

