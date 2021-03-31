Dublin spot selling coffees for less than a euro all day Wednesday and Thursday

By James Fenton

March 31, 2021 at 9:19am



If you're near the city centre with a spare euro in your pocket, you can spend it on a coffee today or tomorrow with a cent left over.

Brother Hubbard North are celebrating their ninth birthday today and to mark the occasion, they're selling cups of Farmhouse Coffee for just 99 cent. Takeaway only, of course.

The offer is valid all day Wednesday and Thursday and sounds like midweek treat ahead of the Easter weekend. The news comes on the back of the announcement that Brother Hubbard will be adding a third location in Ranelagh to go with their city centre spots on either side of the Liffey.

We'll sip to that.

