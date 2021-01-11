Dublin wine experts create Ireland's first "tailored to your taste" wine subscription

A quick 30-second quiz and they'll send you a trio of bottles to anywhere in Ireland!

There is a good chance that when it comes to wine you stick to what you like. In terms of brand, colour, region, etc., you've probably found the one that works for you and you've stuck with it through thick and thin.

But this is January! This is 2021! This is the year for trying new things... that are smartly worked out to be pretty similar to the stuff that you already like, but not so similar that you can't say you're not trying new things!

Three hospitality experts from Dublin have come together to create Box Of Wine, a new venture they embarked upon when the pandemic essentially put a halt to their professional lives as they knew it.

As Managing Director Conor Duggan puts it:

"Our aim is to create a brand new way of enjoying wine at home. We want to make the world of wine a less intimidating place, to expand your palate and to introduce fantastic, great value wine you won’t find in your local supermarket. We are certain that once you take our wine quiz and receive your first contactless delivery, chosen specifically for you, you won’t be disappointed."

So all you need to do is head to their Box Of Wine website, fill out the quick quiz, and the experts will curate a box with three wines specifically for you. Then, once you've tried them all, you let them know which you liked (or didn't), and they'll use that info when it comes to picking the flavours for the three bottles in the next box.

The subscription costs €49 per month, but they also feature gift boxes including options such as the "Netflix and Chill" Box or the "Rosé Bubbles" Box, and they partner with local Irish suppliers Dalkey Handmade Soaps, Irish Sock Society and Skellig Chocolates for those special collections.

READ NEXT: New rules on the sale of alcohol are in place from today