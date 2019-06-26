د . إAEDSRر . س

Call yourself a steak expert? If so, having the sheer audacity to bestow such a title on yourself without ever trying the world’s best steak is frankly pretty impressive.

With the 10oz Grass Fed Ayrshire Sirloin Steak from Finland heading to Dublin next week though, you’ll soon able to say that you’ve sampled the best of the best.

The cut came out on top at the World Steak Challenge 2o18 in London and with this year’s edition taking place in Dublin, Fire Restaurant on Dawson Street will exclusively be serving the champion chop for a limited time from July 1.

The herd the steak comes from is born and raised in Finland by JN Meats and what makes it stand out is its ‘marbling’ – white flecks and streaks of fat within the lean sections of meat.

Richie Wilson, executive head chef at Fire is pretty excited about the prospect of cooking the world’s best steak, saying: “Working with best possible ingredients available to me is something I have always been very proud of, and to be working with what is considered the world’s best steak is an exciting prospect. I’m hoping other meat lovers across the country will take this opportunity to come in and try this cut of steak that is held in such high esteem by the panel of experts who crowned it the winner at last year’s World Steak Challenge event.”

The steak will be cooked to the customer’s liking and served with marrow butter, a Fennel and Citrus Salad, Pont Neuf chips and tobacco onions and will be available for €48.00.

The World Steak Challenge will take place in Dublin on July 9 and 10 and will see 40 international experts adjudicating the competition.

