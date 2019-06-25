The Back Page Will Host A Bottomless Brunch Ahead Of The Westlife Gigs Next Week

Fresh off the back of the Spice Girls bottomless brunch held at the venue, The Back Page in Phibsboro is going to do it all again ahead of Westlife’s Croke Park gigs next week.

Anticipation is building for the lads’ first Dublin shows since 2012 and any fans who want to make a day of it before heading into GAA HQ will be able to enjoy food and drink at the pub before hitting the road.

There will be two sittings on each day that Westlife are playing (Friday July 5 and Saturday July 6), one from 1pm until 3pm and the other from 3.30pm until 5.30pm.

So what will be on offer? Well, for €30 you can enjoy unlimited selected cocktails, prosecco, and Brahma or Veltins beer as well as one brunch/pizza item. That little lot should keep you going well into the evening.

There will also be Westlife tunes all day, karaoke, a Westlife quiz, and after the show you can come back and do it all again at the Westlife after party.

The Back Page is about a 20-minute walk from Croke Park, meaning it’s the ideal spot to get kick things off. You can book your spot via this link.