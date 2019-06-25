د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

The Back Page Will Host A Bottomless Brunch Ahead Of The Westlife Gigs Next Week

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Fresh off the back of the Spice Girls bottomless brunch held at the venue, The Back Page in Phibsboro is going to do it all again ahead of Westlife’s Croke Park gigs next week.

Anticipation is building for the lads’ first Dublin shows since 2012 and any fans who want to make a day of it before heading into GAA HQ will be able to enjoy food and drink at the pub before hitting the road.

There will be two sittings on each day that Westlife are playing (Friday July 5 and Saturday July 6), one from 1pm until 3pm and the other from 3.30pm until 5.30pm.

So what will be on offer? Well, for €30 you can enjoy unlimited selected cocktails, prosecco, and Brahma or Veltins beer as well as one brunch/pizza item. That little lot should keep you going well into the evening.

There will also be Westlife tunes all day, karaoke, a Westlife quiz, and after the show you can come back and do it all again at the Westlife after party.

The Back Page is about a 20-minute walk from Croke Park, meaning it’s the ideal spot to get kick things off. You can book your spot via this link.

READ NEXT: ‘Grease’ Is Coming To Dublin With A Live Orchestra For The First Time Ever

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK