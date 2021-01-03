Close

Happy Out confirm temporary closure of Bull Island branch

By James Fenton

January 3, 2021 at 9:57am

Popular Bull Island coffee spot Happy Out have confirmed that they will be close temporarily 'in light of recent Covid-19 figures.'

Yesterday, 3,394 new cases of Covid-19 were reported and daily figures are expected to remain in the thousands for a week to 10 days. The Bull Island branch of Happy Out has long been popular with walkers in the area and in a post on Instagram this morning, Brian and Karl of Happy Out wrote that 'in light of recent Covid-19 figures we have decided to temporarily close Bull Island. Our priority is the safety of our staff and customers so we believe this is the most responsible decision to make.'

They added that they will 'reassess at the end of the week and hopefully be back open soon'. The recently-opened Donnybrook branch of Happy Out will remain open for takeaway services only, in line with Level 5 restrictions, that are scheduled to remain in place until January 31 at the earliest.

