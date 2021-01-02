Close

Dublin restaurant in lovely gesture for older people looking to dispose of their Christmas trees

By James Fenton

January 2, 2021 at 4:34pm

Not only do Bujo in Sandymount have some great burgers, it's evident that they've got some kind hearts as well.

As Covid-19 numbers continue to rise, Bujo have acknowledged that some older people might be nervous about heading outside for that most January of tasks - disposing of their Christmas tree. In order to put their mind at ease, the Bujo team have kindly offered to do the job for them.

Taking to Instagram, they wrote: 'If you know of any elderly neighbours in Sandymount, (or anyone actually), who are especially nervous this year about disposing their Christmas tree, tell them there’s no need to worry. BuJo will be more than happy to collect their tree for free on Wednesday 6th January.'

In keeping with the theme of generosity, Bujo also called on followers to make an optional donation to the Sandymount Tidy Towns Community Association. If you know any older people who would like to avail of Bujo's offer to dispose of their Christmas tree (or if you would like to do so yourself), you can register via their website here.

(header pic: Bujo)

