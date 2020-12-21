Happy Out confirm they won't be opening on Christmas Day in a break with tradition

Happy Out have confirmed that they won't be opening either of their Dublin branches on Christmas Day, in a break with tradition.

Christmas Day usually sees flocks of people head to Bull Island where they go for a dip and a warming cup of Happy Out coffee. In the past, all proceeds taken at the coffee shop have gone towards St. Francis Hospice and while you won't be able to help out in person this year, there's still an option to donate.

Taking to Instagram, Happy Out said: 'Unfortunately, we won’t be opening on Christmas Day this year. We love opening to see you all and raise some much needed funds for St Francis Hospice, so this wasn’t an easy decision, but we don’t think it can be done safely enough with the amazing turnout we’ve had over the past three years and would cause an extra risk.'

However, Happy Out also confirmed that in the absence of any Christmas Day takings, they will be donating €500 to the hospice and have added a link which people can donate to here.

The Bull Island branch will be open on the days around Christmas, including Christmas Eve and St. Stephen's Day. The recently-opened Donnybrook branch will also be closed on Christmas Day and you can view the full Happy Out Christmas opening hours below.

While Happy Out usually serves thirsty northside swimmers at Christmas, the Gardaí, the HSE and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council called on those on the southside to refrain from going for Christmas swims at popular bathing spots like the Forty Foot, 'in the spirit of ensuring safety for all our families and friends'.

READ NEXT: Dublin bars and restaurants seek clarity on impending closures