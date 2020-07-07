Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Karens get free pizza at the Back Page this week

By James Fenton

July 7, 2020 at 11:57am

Share:

The Back Page has a new pizza deal and this week it's the turn of Karens and Kierans to get excited.

Every week, The Back Page in Phibsboro picks two new names whose owners will receive free pizza for the duration of the week and this time Karen and Kieran have been chosen.

If there is anyone in your circle with these monikers be sure to let them know. The Back Page's full range of pizzas can be found via this link and make sure you bring ID with you.

Now, time to scour our contacts book to see which Karens and Kierans we can swipe a couple of slices from.

 

Share:

Latest articles

Tony Holohan has been nominated for the Freedom of Dublin City

A new store will open in place of Penneys Rathfarnham next week

Councillor calls for social distancing wardens after controversial weekend scenes

Dublin's first ever immersive street art tour is back

You may also love

Dublin restaurateur hits out at no-shows after 13 people fail to arrive after booking

'We're on our knees' - City centre spots urge people to cancel reservations ahead of time

Pot Bellied Pig has announced its permanent closure

What restaurants are open in Dublin? The definitive live list

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.