New Living with Covid plan could see a Bank Holiday reopening date for pubs

The new Living with Covid plan could see pubs reopen for outdoor service in time for the May Bank Holiday.

The Irish Times reports that the Government is considering allowing pubs and restaurants to reopen for outdoor service from the May Bank Holiday. It is also reported that phased reopening of indoor hospitality settings could take place over the summer months, while mass gatherings of more than 50 people are unlikely to be allowed until September. The ban on household visits is expected to remain in place under the next phase of Covid-19 restrictions which are due to be introduced from March 5.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that the new Living with Covid strategy could be made public next week and will include plans for a staggered return of construction and a slow return of schools.

Meanwhile, people aged 85 and older will begin receiving the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines today.

