One of Drumcondra's favourite restaurants is back open for takeaway

Shouk in Drumcondra is back open for takeaway just in time for the weekend.

After almost two months of closure due to Covid-19 restrictions, Shouk swung open its doors on Wednesday afternoon. A click and collect menu of all of your favourite Middle Eastern dishes is now available and sounds like the perfect weekend treat.

It's been very much missed throughout the Level 5 restrictions but now you can make up for lost time by enjoying the taste of Shouk in your home.

The menu consists of everything from shakshouka to chicken skewers to unbelievable falafel pitas and so much more...

Shouk was previously included in our Drumcondra takeaways list and if you'd like to browse through them all, you can do so via this link.

Welcome back, Shouk.

