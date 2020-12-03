One of Dublin's favourite wing joints is donating all of its takings to charity today

Popular wing joint Wishbone is donating its takings for the whole of Thursday to Inner City Helping Homeless.

Every year since the first Wishbone branch opened on Montague Street in 2016, the restaurant has donated a day's takings to Inner City Helping Homeless. While the team have acknowledged that 2020 has been challenging for the business, they have decided to stick with tradition and make the generous gesture again this year.

This time, takings from the city centre Wishbone branch will be combined with those from their recently-opened wing (geddit?) at Gilbert & Wrights in Malahide before going directly towards the important work undertaken by Inner City Helping Homeless.

As well as financial contributions, Wishbone will also be accepting shoe boxes and new, unopened toys.

An admirable gesture. If you're near either of the Wishbone branches today, you'll know your money is going to a good cause as you chow down on your wings. You might even say it's a 'wing wing' situation. Not sorry.

