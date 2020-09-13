Close

One of Dublin's favorite wing joints just opened in Malahide

By Alan Fisher

September 13, 2020 at 5:38pm

One of Dublin's favorite wing joints just opened in Malahide.

Oh, bring on the glorious wings.

Of course, there are many places that do decent wings in Dublin and plenty that do them really well.

But which place is your favorite? Wing It? Elephant & Castle?

Or maybe is Wishbone.

Yes, they have just opened up a new spot in Malahide and you can find them in Gilbert & Wrights.

They literally just opened today for the first time.

If you are out and enjoying the beautiful weather down there, make sure you pop in for some delicious wings.

