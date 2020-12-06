Close

PICS: Devitts have got a brand new outdoor dining area

By James Fenton

December 6, 2020 at 1:23pm

It's All-Ireland semi-final weekend and traditionally, Devitts would be heaving with GAA fans before, during and after the action at Croke Park.

However, 2020 isn't like any other year and the fact that the semi-finals are taking place three weeks before Christmas is enough to tell us that. Like many other pubs across the city though, Devitts are now permitted to let customers in under Level 3 restrictions.

While indoor dining is allowed, the popular Camden Street pub has unveiled a new outdoor area to maximise business during this unusual Christmas period. Placed along Pleasants Street, with the help of Dublin City Council, the new outdoor dining should come in particularly useful if life is somewhat back to normal by the summer. Just imagine kicking back with a cold one as the south city sun hits you in the face and you shoot the breeze with GAA fans about the latest Championship goings-on.

Bliss. For a full list of Dublin pubs operating this December visit this link.

