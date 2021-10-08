There's a new wine shop to hit up on Park Gate Street

By Fiona Frawley

October 8, 2021 at 4:47pm

It's exactly the kind of news you want to hear ahead of the weekend.

Whether you're a sommelier in training or someone who just likes to pick a bottle based on the nicest looking label (me), a browse through a wine shop is always a joy.

Over the past few years, the opening of wine bars like Loose Canon on Drury Street and Frank's on Camden Street have allowed us to tap into our inner vino nerd. Instead of habitually asking for a pinot greej with a pint of ice on the side, we're branching out, trying new things. Wine on tap. Organic wine. We're giving it all a go, and feeling boujie AF in the process.

Which is why we're buzzed to see there's a new wine shop for us to frequent.

This cute new spot is the little sister of Provender and Family, who've been keeping the people of Stoneybatter and beyond fed and caffeinated for years. We don't know too much about this little gem just yet, other than the fact that it appears to have wine on tap, and that it's open 12.30-7, Thursday to Sunday. In fairness, that's all we really need to know. We'll meet you down there for a browse of the bottles.

Header image via Instagram/provenderandfamily

READ NEXT: There's a new food market coming to Dún Laoghaire!

