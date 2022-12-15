'You can’t match what we have' - Irish burger joints not worried about Wendy's opening here

The fast food chain are looking to venture into the Irish market, but will they be able to hold a candle to Irish patties?

Over the past few years, the Irish burger game has been upped significantly. Smashed offerings with crispy edges held together with the reliable cement of an easy single, juicy patties you'd need the jaw of an alligator to get your mouth around, and gourmet bunned delights topped with the finest of Irish produce. As a nation, we're usually very excited by the news of an American chain landing here (the Great In-n-Out fiasco of 2016 will attest to that), but would we forego a visit to our fave local burger joint for a meal at Wendy's? One Dublin restaurant has said they're not worried about anything of the sort happening.

Speaking to the Irish Sun, owner of Dublin-based burger chain BóBós John Zhu said:

American fast food places have been landing in Ireland for years - we had it with Five Guys a few years ago - and to be honest we don’t worry about them at all. These big chains, they serve it out as fast as they can, that’s not us. We don’t even like being thought of as fast food, and we do something that I think is quite different.

Bóbós opened their first restaurant in 2006 and have four locations across Dublin, having opened their newest in Rathmines earlier this year. You've also got the likes of Dash Burger and Bunsen waving the speciality patty flag at their restaurants all over town. While the news of Wendy's square burgers and vanilla frosties landing on Irish soil is exciting, let's not forget the homegrown offerings that have always been there for us for hangover cures, dinner with pals, late-night feeds and everything in between.