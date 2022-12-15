€100m transformation for Stephen's Green Shopping Centre proposed

Header image via thetimes.co.uk

The new proposal would see the exterior of the shopping centre changed significantly.

A proposed redevelopment of Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre would see two storeys added to the existing structure, reduced retail space and the addition of offices.

A fund operated by the stockbroker and wealth manager Davy is preparing to submit a planning application for the redevelopment, The Times reports. Davy had been expected to redevelop the centre after paying a reported €175 million for it on behalf of clients in 2019.

An artists impression of the proposed development shows a complete transformation for the shopping centre's exterior. Its dome roof, arched windows and flower baskets would be replaced with what I think we can all agree is one of the most generic looking office fronts imaginable.

According to The Times, it is thought that the owner wants to create a better connection between the centre and the adjoining streets of King Street, St Stephen’s Green West and Grafton Street. The article also reports that some of the existing retail units will be retained, as well as part of the building’s structure.

Anyone who's frequented Stephen's Green will agree it's not perfect. The 25c bathroom charge. The readily available supply of escalators to travel up a level, and what feels like none to travel back down. The mysterious top floor. But replacing it with what is essentially a glorified office with glass exteriors that could literally be from any financial district in the world is a concerning move, even by current day, hotel-obsessed Dublin's standards.

Stephens Green Shopping Centre as we know it was unveiled in 1987, with a target demographic of "young, middle class (women) with a great deal of spending power". The centre was opened by London-based company Power Securities, who wished to 'reflect the character of the green' with its design.

The building was acquired by Davy Real Estate in 2019.

According to Milligan Ltd, who have been appointed to carry out a business plan of the redevelopment, much of the details of the plan remain confidential pending submission of the application.

