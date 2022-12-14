New Dundrum bar PYE opens on Friday complete with a doggy vending machine

Great news for the pups of Dundrum.

An absolute institution of Dundrum Village closed down during covid to make way for a brand new venue. Eagle House and The Nest, that sat on the Dundrum Main Street, have gotten a serious makeover, officially becoming PYE. This brand new bar and beer garden has been utterly transformed by a fresh lick of pink paint, with accents of green that give it a Juicy Couture circa 2006 vibe (in the best way possible).

The inside will also be almost unrecognisable, with the addition of glitzy chandelier-style lights and eight television screens. We're sure once the weather gets a bit warmer that the beer garden will be a class place to spend an evening too.

PYE in Dundrum is owned by the same people as Oscars in Smithfield, Doyles Corner in Phibsborough and The Barbers Bar in Stoneybatter.

Renovations were underway for months to reinvigorate the beloved pub site, which has stood as an old reliable of Dublin 14 for those in search of a tipple for years upon years. There's not a local in the area who hasn't stumbled in here for a drink or two at some point. Now on Friday 16th December, it officially reopens as PYE.

PYE will be completely dog-friendly; in fact, bringing your pooch along is be hugely encouraged. They even has an incentive for you to bring your dog along by having a doggy vending machine inside. Yes, you read that correctly. A doggy vending machine, complete with treats for your pooch. The vending machine was created by Wexford based company Dec's Pets, who specialise in treats and gadgets for your furry friends. The creation of a doggy vending machine was especially for PYE's imminent opening.

We cannot wait to check this new spot out. Much as we'll miss The Nest and The Eagle, we are very intrigued by this new bar (as are our pups).

Header image via Instagram/pyedundrum

