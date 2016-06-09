Feature Food and Drink

11 Of Dublin's Most Charming Wine Bars That Are Ideal For A Cosy Saturday Night

Take a sip of Sangiovese and chill out...

Red, white, rose or sparkling, whatever your wine weakness is you'll be sure to find somewhere in town that can satisfy your greed for the grape.

There's nothing nicer than strolling on in to a charming wine bar, taking a stool or comfy armchair and sipping on a glass of vino, only pausing to nibble on some artisan cheese or cured meats. 

I'm 99.9% sure that this is a scientifically proven combination for pure and instantaneous happiness - it's the ultimate de-stresser.

Dublin has some truly lovely little gems that range from an old-timey French cavern to a more modern New York buzzer serving all sorts of wines from around the globe.

Next time you're thinking of stopping off for an hour or two for a glass or three, pop into one of these delights...

1. Piglet, Temple Bar 

Hidden away on Cow's Lane, Piglet is a real gem in the middle of all the bravado of Temple Bar.

They specialise in Italian wines and tapas, and their meats and cheeses are some of the best to be had in town - and at a great price. 

2. La Cave, South Anne Street 

This French bar is like stepping back in time to the era of Édith Piaf and opulent Moulin Rouge lifestyle.

They do a fantastic selection of wines both from France and global, and have an impressive 350 bottles with over 40 available by the glass. 

3. Olesya's, Exchequer Street

This Russian wine bar is a somethin' a bit different and has over 400 wines from around the world with a huge 100 by the glass.

The Eastern-European delicacies here include four different types of caviar for a very sophisticated night in. Live jazz is an extra bonus.

4. Chez Sara, Malahide

A wonderfully romantic vintage-style wine bar, this is a lovely place for a glass of wine after a stroll along Malahide harbour. 

The specialise in seafood if you're in need of some soakage.

5. La Ruelle, Dawson Street

This hidden gem down a lane is easily on of Dublin's cosiest wine bars.

Their wine list ranges from quirky tiny producers to more well known names, and the cheese boards are to die for. Yum.

6. Port House Pinxto, Temple Bar

Can you get a more atmospheric place than this dark, candlelit bar? We think not.

They do a full list of Spanish and Portuguese wines that are bursting with flavours and perfectly glugged on their outdoor terrace.

7. Ely, Ely Place

This award-winning wine bar has two locations but the Ely Place is our fave simply because of its intimate interior.

No better way to chill out than one of their 100 wines by the glass.

8. Cavern, Baggot Street 

This BYOB wine bar in the basement of Baggot Street Wines is a secretive little retreat from the stress of everyday life.

There's also a gorge outdoor terrace that is the ultimate haven on a summer eve.

9. Bagots Hutton, Ormond Quay

This newly opened hip wine emporium is fast becoming the place to be on a mid-week evening, glass of cab sauv in hand.

The moody New York meets French interior is divine, as are the nibbles.

10. Maximilians Bistro, Blanchardstown

The relaxed and sophisticated atmosphere of this chic wine and piano bar offers wine lovers a little something extra outside of the city.

They often have life guitar and Cuban salsa nights, and they've recently started up a wine club - lovely.

11. The French Paradox, Ballsbridge 

Another charming wine shop/bar this is a cosy little nook for Francophiles who just want to enjoy a good glass of vin and take a breather.

You can buy wine from their shop or choose from over 60 of their extensive selction of wines by the glass. This spot is adorable.

Now all you have to do is choose red or white... Or both?

Header image: Port House Pinxto, Dublin Visitors Centre 

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

