13 deadly Dublin spots to help you celebrate the end of Dry January

By Sarah Finnan

January 31, 2020 at 2:13pm

It's here. It's finally here.

January 31st, how the hell are ya? For a while there, I didn't think we'd make it...glad we powered through though. Not only is it payday (yay!), it's also the last day of Dry January. Plenty of reason to celebrate I think you'll agree.

If you plan on marking the dawning of a new month with a few cheeky bevs in town (a drink, not an attractive person as Lucy from Love Island claimed last year), then you simply must add these to your list of options.

Little Pyg

The newest venture from Pyg, Little Pyg combines cocktails with pizza and we all know that that's a combination made to last. Flat white martinis? We're intrigued...

Peruke & Periwig

Stepping inside this joint is like entering a portal to another world. The quirky 1700s inspired interior will make you feel very royal. Might I interest you in a marshmallow infused cocktail? I thought so.

The Little Pig

A hidden speakeasy on Wicklow Street, this is the place to go if you want to slip away from the madness. And how stunning does this espresso martini look? And remember - X marks the spot.

Idlewild

One of my fave spots, Idlewild is always a great stop for a drink. Centrally located with cosy interior and gorge drinks. One of the few bars in Ireland to serve Orbium gin, so definitely one for the G+T aficionados.

Bobby's Wine Bar

A relatively new addition to Baggot Street, Bobby's basement wine bar serves up vino, toasties, cheeseboards and ice-cream sandwiches. I have my eye on this little number though.

Introducing our Aperol Spritz to the menu - ellllo 😲

The Liquor Rooms

Consider yourself somewhat of a madame? Embrace it with the Liquor Rooms' Madame Cocktail. It's pink to make everyone wink in your direction.

777

Margaritas are adult versions of lemonade, and what' s not to love about that? The most delicious post-Dry January drink.

Vintage Cocktail Club

Another speakeasy on the list, the Vintage Cocktail Club can be found in Temple Bar. Described as a "time warp to the golden age of speakeasies", it oozes 1920s glamour. And they have loads of drinks to choose from.

Prohibition only drives drunkenness behind doors and into dark places, and does not cure it or even diminish it. - Mark Twain⁠ ⁠ Today marks the 100th anniversary of the Volstead Act which prompted the rise of the speakeasy. ⁠ ⁠ The result of American Prohibition was a major and permanent shift in social life. Speakeasies multiplied, especially in urban areas. They ranged from fancy clubs with jazz bands and ballroom dance floors to dingy backrooms, basements and rooms inside apartments. No longer segregated from drinking together, men and women reveled in speakeasies. ⁠ ⁠ 100 years later we are still celebrating this unique period of time which led to the rebirth of the classic cocktail. ⁠ ⁠ #VintageCocktailClub

Sprezzatura

Probably known more for their pasta (which is unbelievable btw), Sprezzatura also has wine, Aperol spritz and espresso martinis on tap. Spritz @ Sprezz anyone?

Spritz @ Sprezz

Ohana

A slick new Tiki Rum Bar, it's the first of its kind in Ireland and well worth the visit. The funky glasses make for prime Instagram content.

 

Join us for a drink this weekend. Open Friday and Saturday until 3am. No booking required after 11pm #OHANA

9Below

9Below is a very cool little spot with an even cooler drinks menu - all pop-culture inspired. Their burn book-esque menu and cocktails are sure to impress.

Urchin

Now that it's February, maybe you're ready for romance? Go on and sip with a kiss so.

Token

Grown-up fun at its finest. Token has loads of arcade games to keep your nostalgia afloat - including Pac Man, our fave. Tonnes of drinks and food options to boot too.

Happy end of Dry January one and all!

