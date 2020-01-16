When is the Super Bowl and where can I watch it in Dublin?

A new year always means that one of the biggest sporting events is just weeks away and as usual, there will be plenty of spots offering a place to watch the Super Bowl in Dublin.

However, with a 6.30pm start time on the East Coast of America, most of the action will take place in the early hours here in Dublin.

In recent years, Dubliners have increasingly been bitten by the Super Bowl bug with many taking Monday off work to enjoy the festivities the night before and this year should be no different.

There are always plenty of pubs in the city which keep their doors open until the final kick and you can find out everything you need to know about watching the Super Bowl in Dublin below.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIV takes place at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, February 2 with an Irish start time of 11.30pm.

Who will be playing in it?

As of yet, we don't know for sure. There are still eight teams remaining in the play-offs, namely the Seattle Seahawks, the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings, the San Francisco 49ers, the Houston Texans, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens.

Who's doing half time?

In an apparent tribute to recently-departed 2010s, legendary Latinas Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will be teaming up to provide musical entertainment while the participating teams are filling up on oranges. They're due to take to the stage just after 1am Irish time.

Where can I watch the Super Bowl in Dublin?

When it comes to picking a venue, there are usually plenty of places to watch the Super Bowl in Dublin. Allow us to suggest a few of them below...

McGowan's

The Phibsboro hotspot never lets us down when it comes to screening major sporting events and details have been released for the big Super Bowl party at the venue.

American food and drink specials will available and with two massive screens and 16 slightly smaller ones, you won't miss a minute. You can find more information on the event here.

The Camden

One of the newest additions to the Dublin sports bar scene, The Camden is located (funnily enough) on Camden Street. Due to demand, the venue has decided to make it a ticketed event.

Having taken in last year's Super Bowl at the venue before its big refurbishment, this writer can vouch that it's a great place to catch all the action. Take a seat in the giant sports bar or if you want a more cosy feel, settle into the adjoining Jimmy Rabbitte's.

Make sure to grab your ticket here.

The Living Room

Over on Cathal Brugha Street, the Living Room never fails to put on a decent night for sports fans. With a vast selection of food and a massive beer garden if you fancy some fresh air, it'll be one of the places to be on the northside. More information here.

The Woolshed Baa And Grill

On the other side of O'Connell Street, everyone's favourite Aussie-themed sports bar will be screening the Super Bowl as usual and will be a great choice for people in this part of town.

DTwo

If Harcourt Street is your bag then get yourself to DTwo for the official Super Bowl LIV party of UCD American Football. Getting underway at 9.30pm, the menu will feature plenty of American classics for the night that's in it such as donuts, wings, burgers and hot dogs. With five bottles of Budweiser or Rockshore for €20 as well as over 20 big screens showing all the action, you can't go wrong.

Plenty of choice indeed. Now all that's left to do is nail your colours to the mast.