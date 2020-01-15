Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Food /

  • A slick new Tiki Rum Bar is opening in Dublin this week and we got the first look

A slick new Tiki Rum Bar is opening in Dublin this week and we got the first look

By Alan Fisher

January 15, 2020 at 4:37pm

Share:

A slick new Tiki Rum Bar is opening in Dublin this week and we got the first look.

Say hello to Ohana:

It's so slick and completely different from anything we've seen in Dublin before.

It will be Ireland's first premium Rum & Tiki Bar and is set to open it's doors for the first time this Friday, January 17.

‘Ohana' means ‘family’ in Hawaiian culture, and was chosen due to the young, dynamic and driven team behind the creation of the bar.

They are aiming to have one of the biggest collections of rum in the world which would mean about 400 different types.

Speaking about the bar, creative director Doug Leddin said:

“We have had so much fun creating ‘Ohana', and I know we have some of the best staff from all corners of the world as part of our new family here.

We all love what we do and hope that is evident in the individual experience our customers will find here.

A new tiki bar in Dublin

This isn't just another bar opening in Dublin, this is a fun and creative space where we can experiment with new cocktails, rum blends, spirits and so much more, while always changing with the demands and trends of our customers”.

People have been buzzing since they knew it was coming last November and we are very much ready for the Dublin Tiki bar to open.

Share:

Latest articles

Ollie's replacement to enter Love Island villa tonight and he won't be alone

This AfterCare service is possibly the most convenient way to get your car serviced in Dublin

Tent was in a 'precarious and dangerous location', say Dublin City Council

Tasty new ramen pop-up at AVOCA Ballsbridge

You may also love

Sprezzatura unveils new vegan-friendly menu options

The Anglers Rest is where you should head for your Sunday Feed today

Over 40 chippers are doing a €5 meal deal in aid of Pieta House

The Strawberry Hall has launched a deadly pizza and pint deal for January

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy