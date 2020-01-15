A slick new Tiki Rum Bar is opening in Dublin this week and we got the first look.

Say hello to Ohana:

It's so slick and completely different from anything we've seen in Dublin before.

It will be Ireland's first premium Rum & Tiki Bar and is set to open it's doors for the first time this Friday, January 17.

‘Ohana' means ‘family’ in Hawaiian culture, and was chosen due to the young, dynamic and driven team behind the creation of the bar.

They are aiming to have one of the biggest collections of rum in the world which would mean about 400 different types.

Speaking about the bar, creative director Doug Leddin said:

“We have had so much fun creating ‘Ohana', and I know we have some of the best staff from all corners of the world as part of our new family here.

We all love what we do and hope that is evident in the individual experience our customers will find here.

This isn't just another bar opening in Dublin, this is a fun and creative space where we can experiment with new cocktails, rum blends, spirits and so much more, while always changing with the demands and trends of our customers”.

People have been buzzing since they knew it was coming last November and we are very much ready for the Dublin Tiki bar to open.