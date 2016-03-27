7 Of The Best Spots To Get A Massive Stack Of American Pancakes Today
Time to indulge
We think the 4th of July should be renamed 'American Pancake Day' because it's probably one of the best things about America's Independence today.... aside from that good oul emancipation, of course. That's pretty good too.
We've made a list of some of the best places you can get your hands on a stack of pancakes, because, why not?
1. Tang
Tang on Dawson Street do some mean pancógs lemme tell ya.
Their pancakes are usually covered in delicious strawberry and make the perfect dish for food porn Instagrams.
We can't get enough.
2. Herbstreet
Herbstreet is renowned for having some of the most delish pancakes going.
Their signature dish made from grade A Canadian maple syrup, blueberry, orange and honey butter. If you want to add some meat you can choose their grilled McCarren Family bacon or sausage, Irish oak smoked salmon with horseradish crème fraiche.
Tasty AF.
3. The Grind Coffee House
I don't think I have to say much about this one only to LOOK at those pictures below.
Holy yum.
4. Póg
Póg is one of those places where all of your food dreams come together in one dish, and it's their pancake dishes.
These pancakes a loaded with treats including Oreos and blueberries, yum.
5. Five Points
Five points, located in Harold's Cross sprinkle Hobnobs on their pancakes, yep you heard us right.
Their chocolate chip pancakes with banana and rum jam, hobnob crunch, caramel whipped cream cheese and crispy bacon must be tried.
6. Eathos
It's the simple things in life like having pretty, edible flowers on your pancakes that make a foodies heart sing.
Their buckwheat pancakes are jam-packed with all that good stuff and will keep you nice an full for the whole day.
Hello food baby.
7. Cinnamon
Pancakes with maple syrup and bacon.
Simple but effective.
