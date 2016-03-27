Food and Drink

7 Of The Best Spots To Get A Massive Stack Of American Pancakes Today

Time to indulge

Shutterstock 566327047

We think the 4th of July should be renamed 'American Pancake Day' because it's probably one of the best things about America's Independence today.... aside from that good oul emancipation, of course. That's pretty good too.

We've made a list of some of the best places you can get your hands on a stack of pancakes, because, why not?

1. Tang

Tang on Dawson Street do some mean pancógs lemme tell ya.

Their pancakes are usually covered in delicious strawberry and make the perfect dish for food porn Instagrams.

We can't get enough.

A post shared by Tang (@tangfood) on

A post shared by Tang (@tangfood) on

2. Herbstreet

Herbstreet is renowned for having some of the most delish pancakes going.

Their signature dish made from grade A Canadian maple syrup, blueberry, orange and honey butter. If you want to add some meat you can choose their grilled McCarren Family bacon or sausage, Irish oak smoked salmon with horseradish crème fraiche.

Tasty AF.

A post shared by Rita da Nova (@ritadanova) on

3. The Grind Coffee House

I don't think I have to say much about this one only to LOOK at those pictures below.

Holy yum.

A post shared by Jay (@jay__colman) on

4. Póg

Póg is one of those places where all of your food dreams come together in one dish, and it's their pancake dishes.

These pancakes a loaded with treats including Oreos and blueberries, yum.

A post shared by Póg (@pog_dublin) on

A post shared by Póg (@pog_dublin) on

5. Five Points

Five points, located in Harold's Cross sprinkle Hobnobs on their pancakes, yep you heard us right.

Their chocolate chip pancakes with banana and rum jam, hobnob crunch, caramel whipped cream cheese and crispy bacon must be tried.

6. Eathos

It's the simple things in life like having pretty, edible flowers on your pancakes that make a foodies heart sing.

Their buckwheat pancakes are jam-packed with all that good stuff and will keep you nice an full for the whole day.

Hello food baby.

A post shared by eathosDublin (@eathosdublin) on

A post shared by eathosDublin (@eathosdublin) on

7. Cinnamon

Pancakes with maple syrup and bacon.

Simple but effective.

READ MORE: 14 Most Soul-Crushing Moments Every Dubliner Has Experienced

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
7 Of The Best Spots To Get A Massive Stack Of American Pancakes Today
7 Of The Best Spots To Get A Massive Stack Of American Pancakes Today
Bujo Is Offering 2-For-1 Burgers All Day For The 4th Of July
Bujo Is Offering 2-For-1 Burgers All Day For The 4th Of July
Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
These Stunning New Lemonades From Póg Are What Summer's About
These Stunning New Lemonades From Póg Are What Summer's About
Eddie Rockets Has Created These Donald Trump Burgers For The 4th Of July
Eddie Rockets Has Created These Donald Trump Burgers For The 4th Of July
The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
Steam Dublin Has Added Four New Sandwiches To Its Menu
Steam Dublin Has Added Four New Sandwiches To Its Menu
One Of The Biggest Stars In Hollywood Wants To Bring His Burger Chain To Dublin
One Of The Biggest Stars In Hollywood Wants To Bring His Burger Chain To Dublin
Fancy A Free Wowburger? This Branch Is Giving Them Away
Fancy A Free Wowburger? This Branch Is Giving Them Away
Pitt Bros Are Giving Away Free Ice Cream To Every Customer Today
Pitt Bros Are Giving Away Free Ice Cream To Every Customer Today
Fire Restaurant Has A New Cocktail And We Can't Wait To Try It
Fire Restaurant Has A New Cocktail And We Can't Wait To Try It
This Dublin Café Has New Summer Closing Times
This Dublin Café Has New Summer Closing Times
PICS: Bed Wedged In Tiny Kitchen Is Yours For Nearly €900
Lifestyle

PICS: Bed Wedged In Tiny Kitchen Is Yours For Nearly €900
These Dublin Children Told To Take A Weird Pledge For Confirmation
News

These Dublin Children Told To Take A Weird Pledge For Confirmation
Bujo Is Offering 2-For-1 Burgers All Day For The 4th Of July
Food and Drink

Bujo Is Offering 2-For-1 Burgers All Day For The 4th Of July
The Ultimate Dublin 2018 Heatwave Bucket List
Feature

The Ultimate Dublin 2018 Heatwave Bucket List

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
Food and Drink

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Dublin

There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
A New Vegan Restaurant Is Opening On Dublin's Northside Tomorrow
Food and Drink

A New Vegan Restaurant Is Opening On Dublin's Northside Tomorrow
NoLIta Is Giving Away A Trip For Two To NYC Next Week — Here's Everything You Need To Know
Sponsored

NoLIta Is Giving Away A Trip For Two To NYC Next Week — Here's Everything You Need To Know

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group