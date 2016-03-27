7 Of The Best Spots To Get A Massive Stack Of American Pancakes Today

We think the 4th of July should be renamed 'American Pancake Day' because it's probably one of the best things about America's Independence today.... aside from that good oul emancipation, of course. That's pretty good too.

We've made a list of some of the best places you can get your hands on a stack of pancakes, because, why not?

1. Tang

Tang on Dawson Street do some mean pancógs lemme tell ya.

Their pancakes are usually covered in delicious strawberry and make the perfect dish for food porn Instagrams.

We can't get enough.

A post shared by Tang (@tangfood) on Feb 27, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

A post shared by Tang (@tangfood) on Jun 11, 2017 at 1:52am PDT

2. Herbstreet

Herbstreet is renowned for having some of the most delish pancakes going.

Their signature dish made from grade A Canadian maple syrup, blueberry, orange and honey butter. If you want to add some meat you can choose their grilled McCarren Family bacon or sausage, Irish oak smoked salmon with horseradish crème fraiche.



Tasty AF.

A post shared by Rita da Nova (@ritadanova) on Mar 27, 2016 at 4:41am PDT

A post shared by The Health Kitchen (@_thehealthkitchen_) on Sep 21, 2017 at 5:14am PDT

3. The Grind Coffee House

I don't think I have to say much about this one only to LOOK at those pictures below.

Holy yum.

A post shared by Jay (@jay__colman) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

A post shared by Nicola Smith (@__nicolasmith__) on Sep 23, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

A post shared by Rick van Zanten (@vanzantenrick) on Sep 16, 2017 at 2:36am PDT

4. Póg

Póg is one of those places where all of your food dreams come together in one dish, and it's their pancake dishes.

These pancakes a loaded with treats including Oreos and blueberries, yum.

A post shared by Póg (@pog_dublin) on Oct 10, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

A post shared by Póg (@pog_dublin) on Sep 10, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

5. Five Points

Five points, located in Harold's Cross sprinkle Hobnobs on their pancakes, yep you heard us right.

Their chocolate chip pancakes with banana and rum jam, hobnob crunch, caramel whipped cream cheese and crispy bacon must be tried.

6. Eathos

It's the simple things in life like having pretty, edible flowers on your pancakes that make a foodies heart sing.

Their buckwheat pancakes are jam-packed with all that good stuff and will keep you nice an full for the whole day.

Hello food baby.

A post shared by eathosDublin (@eathosdublin) on Oct 8, 2017 at 10:11pm PDT

A post shared by eathosDublin (@eathosdublin) on Sep 11, 2017 at 1:02am PDT

7. Cinnamon

Pancakes with maple syrup and bacon.

Simple but effective.

A post shared by Cinnamon Restaurants (@cinnamon_restaurants) on Jul 1, 2017 at 2:58am PDT

READ MORE: 14 Most Soul-Crushing Moments Every Dubliner Has Experienced