Food and Drink

A Droolworthy Vegan Junk Food Truck Is Coming To Two Dublin Parks This Weekend

Vegan Fried Chick-huns or Banoffi Sweetshakes?

Fb Img 1518098328241

Want junk food this weekend that isn't actually all that bad for you? Seriously, it exists. 

Ireland's only vegan food truck will be making its way to two Dublin parks this weekend to serve up its glorious vegan creations that put normal junk food to shame. 

KFC? That's VFC, actually: Vegan Fried Chick-hun.

The EAT MY VEG food truck is run by the people behind Moodley Manor, who supply restaurants (and the vegan chipper on Camden Street) with their plant-based meat alternatives and they taste SO good. 

It will be dishing out grub in St. Anne's Park, Raheny on Saturday and Herbert Park on Sunday, 11 to 4pm both days.

As well as their loaded VFC burgers, EAT MY VEG will have a Savour Scoop Mash Potato Parlour with scoop options such as, BadassBacon & Spinach, Turmeric & Garlic or Beetroot and caramelised onion with drool worthy toppings like BadassBacon sprinkles and Spicy Chickpea poppers.

They'll also be making Banoffi Sweetshakes with, layered high with whipped vegan cream, fudge slices and doughnut bites and loads of butterscotch and chocolate sauce.

20171216 133845

Ohh boy. It looks like a trip to the park is on the cards this weekend. Bring your warmest coat and get ready to pig out. 

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

