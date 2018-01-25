A Droolworthy Vegan Junk Food Truck Is Coming To Two Dublin Parks This Weekend

Want junk food this weekend that isn't actually all that bad for you? Seriously, it exists.

Ireland's only vegan food truck will be making its way to two Dublin parks this weekend to serve up its glorious vegan creations that put normal junk food to shame.

KFC? That's VFC, actually: Vegan Fried Chick-hun.

The EAT MY VEG food truck is run by the people behind Moodley Manor, who supply restaurants (and the vegan chipper on Camden Street) with their plant-based meat alternatives and they taste SO good.

It will be dishing out grub in St. Anne's Park, Raheny on Saturday and Herbert Park on Sunday, 11 to 4pm both days.

As well as their loaded VFC burgers, EAT MY VEG will have a Savour Scoop Mash Potato Parlour with scoop options such as, BadassBacon & Spinach, Turmeric & Garlic or Beetroot and caramelised onion with drool worthy toppings like BadassBacon sprinkles and Spicy Chickpea poppers.

They'll also be making Banoffi Sweetshakes with, layered high with whipped vegan cream, fudge slices and doughnut bites and loads of butterscotch and chocolate sauce.

A post shared by Moodley Manor (@moodleymanor) on Jan 25, 2018 at 9:07am PST

Ohh boy. It looks like a trip to the park is on the cards this weekend. Bring your warmest coat and get ready to pig out.

