Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

A Netflix and Chill meal kit is JUST the ticket for a weekend of relaxation

By Sarah Finnan

February 20, 2021 at 8:23am

Share:

A Netflix and Chill meal kit sounds like just the ticket for when the weekend meal slump hits and motivation to whip up something yourself hits an all-time low. 

Back open as of just last week, the Drop Dead Twice team have been using the past few weeks to come up with imaginative new ways to keep us all happily fed and watered at home.

Adding several new menu items to their repertoire, specialities include burgers, nachos, loaded fries and hard shakes. Not forgetting their famous signature cocktails and desserts which come courtesy of The Cupcake Bloke.

As for their Netflix and Chill boxes? Well, they're the perfect companion to a cosy night in... perfect if you're "in the mood for sharing" according to them.

Available in three different formats, options include:

  • The Movie One
  • The Boxset One
  • The Marathon One

So, you're bound to find one that suits your weekend viewing plans.

Rumour has it that their new PB+J boozy milkshake is very good too so may as well add one of those to your cart... for research purposes.

Header image via Instagram/Drop Dead Twice

READ NEXT: Local dumpling restaurant creates tasty recipe book to fundraise for frontline staff

Share:

Latest articles

These homemade Solero cocktails make it feel like summer

A new pizza spot has arrived in a Dublin seaside town

Budding artists could have their design printed on a pair of socks

Bread 41 is opening up at Blackrock Market today

You may also love

A new pizza spot has arrived in a Dublin seaside town

Medialuna Croissanterie has exciting news for customers

Sandyford café delivering free scones to the elderly as a Friday pick-me-up

Owner of Michael's Restaurant teases new southside location

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.