A Netflix and Chill meal kit is JUST the ticket for a weekend of relaxation

A Netflix and Chill meal kit sounds like just the ticket for when the weekend meal slump hits and motivation to whip up something yourself hits an all-time low.

Back open as of just last week, the Drop Dead Twice team have been using the past few weeks to come up with imaginative new ways to keep us all happily fed and watered at home.

Adding several new menu items to their repertoire, specialities include burgers, nachos, loaded fries and hard shakes. Not forgetting their famous signature cocktails and desserts which come courtesy of The Cupcake Bloke.

As for their Netflix and Chill boxes? Well, they're the perfect companion to a cosy night in... perfect if you're "in the mood for sharing" according to them.

Available in three different formats, options include:

The Movie One

The Boxset One

The Marathon One

So, you're bound to find one that suits your weekend viewing plans.

Rumour has it that their new PB+J boozy milkshake is very good too so may as well add one of those to your cart... for research purposes.

