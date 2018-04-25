A New Chopped 2.0 Branch Is Offering FREE Salads And Coffees This Lunchtime

Free stuff.

Now that we've gotten your attention, Freshly Chopped is opening a brand new Chopped 2.0 store in Smithfield today and to celebrate, customers will be able to avail of free salads, coffees and teas throughout lunchtime.

The news should certainly ease the woes of any of you struggling to make it through to payday and there's plenty to choose from too with Chopped's Dublin Caesar, Ham Hock and Garden Tofu salads all up for grabs for absolutely nothing from 11.30am to 1.30pm today.

Not only that, there will also be free fairtrade organic coffee, superfood lattés, herbal teas and bulletproof coffee on offer too.

Well worth heading down to check out the new-look branch which boasts a graffiti wall, Wi-Fi, leather couches and charging points throughout the store.

“We’re excited to unleash Freshly Chopped Smithfield 2.0 on the world. Smithfield is the perfect location to unveil our unique, new vision as it is an area that is quickly becoming a new centre for creativity and innovation in Dublin, a hub for creative people from artists to writers and chefs. We’re thrilled that Chopped 2.0 will be at the centre of this thriving community. “Our motto at Chopped 2.0 is ‘Eat.Work.Chill’. Our team has been busy working on a host of new concepts to bring this to life, from the graffiti on the walls to the banked seating at the back. We have hired award winning baristas to serve the highest quality Fairtrade organic coffee, superfood lattes, herbal teas and bulletproof coffee. These can be ordered to take away or accompany our new healthy breakfast menu, the perfect way to start your day. Our delicious new range of grilled protein boards are also the ideal evening meal for those visiting, working and living in Smithfield and the surrounding area. The new Smithfield outlet is a first of its kind for Freshly Chopped, but we may look to expand the concept to other locations around the country as we continue our expansion.”

