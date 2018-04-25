Food and Drink

A New Chopped 2.0 Branch Is Offering FREE Salads And Coffees This Lunchtime

Hands up if you like free stuff...

Screen Shot 2018 04 25 At 09 21 54

Free stuff. 

Now that we've gotten your attention, Freshly Chopped is opening a brand new Chopped 2.0 store in Smithfield today and to celebrate, customers will be able to avail of free salads, coffees and teas throughout lunchtime. 

The news should certainly ease the woes of any of you struggling to make it through to payday and there's plenty to choose from too with Chopped's Dublin Caesar, Ham Hock and Garden Tofu salads all up for grabs for absolutely nothing from 11.30am to 1.30pm today. 

Screen Shot 2018 04 25 At 09 43 05

Not only that, there will also be free fairtrade organic coffee, superfood lattés, herbal teas and bulletproof coffee on offer too. 

Well worth heading down to check out the new-look branch which boasts a graffiti wall, Wi-Fi, leather couches and charging points throughout the store.

“We’re excited to unleash Freshly Chopped Smithfield 2.0 on the world. Smithfield is the perfect location to unveil our unique, new vision as it is an area that is quickly becoming a new centre for creativity and innovation in Dublin, a hub for creative people from artists to writers and chefs. We’re thrilled that Chopped 2.0 will be at the centre of this thriving community.

“Our motto at Chopped 2.0 is ‘Eat.Work.Chill’. Our team has been busy working on a host of new concepts to bring this to life, from the graffiti on the walls to the banked seating at the back. We have hired award winning baristas to serve the highest quality Fairtrade organic coffee, superfood lattes, herbal teas and bulletproof coffee. These can be ordered to take away or accompany our new healthy breakfast menu, the perfect way to start your day. Our delicious new range of grilled protein boards are also the ideal evening meal for those visiting, working and living in Smithfield and the surrounding area. The new Smithfield outlet is a first of its kind for Freshly Chopped, but we may look to expand the concept to other locations around the country as we continue our expansion.”

 

Screen Shot 2018 04 25 At 09 47 56

READ NEXT: McGowans Of Phibsboro Is Putting On An Entire 'Girls Weekend' With Loads Of Drinks Specials

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

chopped 2.0 freshly chopped Chopped Smithfield salads
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
A New Chopped 2.0 Branch Is Offering FREE Salads And Coffees This Lunchtime
A New Chopped 2.0 Branch Is Offering FREE Salads And Coffees This Lunchtime
"These Dublin Sandwiches Are So Tasty I Can't Stop Going Back"
"These Dublin Sandwiches Are So Tasty I Can't Stop Going Back"
Nine Of The Maddest Things You Can Find In The Asian Market
Nine Of The Maddest Things You Can Find In The Asian Market
This Sleek Neighbourhood Cafe Is Where You Should Grab A Quick Lunch Today
This Sleek Neighbourhood Cafe Is Where You Should Grab A Quick Lunch Today
It's Standing Room Only At This Unique Quayside Café On Wednesday Evenings
It's Standing Room Only At This Unique Quayside Café On Wednesday Evenings
The Verdict Is In — We Tried The Best Coddle In Dublin
The Verdict Is In — We Tried The Best Coddle In Dublin
Seven Seriously Savage Takeaways To End Your Weekend In Style
Seven Seriously Savage Takeaways To End Your Weekend In Style
This Spanish Lunch & Wine Tasting Event Is Happening At Suesey Street Next Week
This Spanish Lunch & Wine Tasting Event Is Happening At Suesey Street Next Week
'I Experienced The Best Pint Of Guinness In Dublin In This Pub On Camden Street'
'I Experienced The Best Pint Of Guinness In Dublin In This Pub On Camden Street'
This D8 Cafe Is The Perfect Chillout Spot On A Sunny Day
This D8 Cafe Is The Perfect Chillout Spot On A Sunny Day
This Lavish 'Afternoon Sea' Is Now Available Daily At A Stephen's Green Restaurant
This Lavish 'Afternoon Sea' Is Now Available Daily At A Stephen's Green Restaurant
Saigon Street Food In Stoneybatter? A New Food Truck Signals Summer In The City
Saigon Street Food In Stoneybatter? A New Food Truck Signals Summer In The City
YAY - Another Wetherspoon’s Gastropub Is Coming To This Dublin Location
Dublin

YAY - Another Wetherspoon’s Gastropub Is Coming To This Dublin Location
Roberta's Is Throwing A Major 'Brunch Special' Next Bank Holiday Monday — Here's The Suss
Sponsored

Roberta's Is Throwing A Major 'Brunch Special' Next Bank Holiday Monday — Here's The Suss
10 Savage Places To Grab Lunch Near Camden Street
Best Of

10 Savage Places To Grab Lunch Near Camden Street
There's Only One Place In Dublin To Watch Liverpool's Champions League Game Tonight
Dublin

There's Only One Place In Dublin To Watch Liverpool's Champions League Game Tonight

These Pictures Show The Disgraceful State That The Canal Was Left In Last Night
Dublin

These Pictures Show The Disgraceful State That The Canal Was Left In Last Night
10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day
Dublin

10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day
An ISIS Threat Was Made At A South Dublin School On Thursday
Dublin

An ISIS Threat Was Made At A South Dublin School On Thursday
PICS: Some Lad Somersaulted Into The Canal At The Barge Last Night And The Craic Was Ninety
News

PICS: Some Lad Somersaulted Into The Canal At The Barge Last Night And The Craic Was Ninety

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin