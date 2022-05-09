A new ice cream and coffee spot has landed on Dun Laoghaire pier

Making your Saturday morning stroll that bit sweeter.

If you're a frequent Dun Laoghaire pier walker, you've probably already spotted Cafolla's stainless steel food truck glistening in the sun, serving up a storm with vegan ice cream and speciality coffee.

If not, allow us to introduce you.

Cafolla's is the newest addition to the Dun Laoghaire foodie scene, and with their sambos, sundaes and deluxe croissants (more on those later), there's something to please all appetites, no matter who you're on a walk with.

The ice cream and coffee spot opened up about three weeks ago, pouring Two Fifty Square coffee and doling out sandwiches of both savoury and ice cream filled varieties. Their 99s come covered with sprinkles, syrup or Coco Pops (very intrigued by this option) and of course, there's a steady flow of puppacinos on the go for all four-legged pier-goers.

Vegans are also well catered for with all the usual plant-based milk options, vegan ice cream sambos and matcha or tumeric lattes for the health gods and goddesses among you.

You'll find Cafolla's on Dun Laoghaire pier, open from 8am-9pm for all your caffeination and post-stroll sustenance needs. We look forward to paying them a visit!

