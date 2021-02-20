A new pizza spot has arrived in a Dublin seaside town

Skerries has welcomed a new pizza spot in the form of Little Richards Wood Fired Pizza.

Little Richards stands on the site of the old BusBar in Skerries, which was run for over 60 years by Richard Keane. The business was bought by his nephews in recent years and they have added Little Richards to the 33 Café that they already run.

The pizzeria boasts a traditional wood-fired pizza oven that was hand-made in Italy before being shipped to Skerries, while the dough and pizza sauce is made fresh in the Little Richards kitchen.

It all adds up to some delicious looking pizza pie, if their Instagram page is anything to go by...

Little Richards is now open and you can keep up to date via their website here.

