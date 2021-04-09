A new toastie spot is opening in Bray and promises grilled cheese, coffee, tunes and craic

A new toastie spot is set to pop up in Bray!

After the tear the hospitality industry has had, we get super excited to hear of new places opening amidst the madness.

The fine people of Bray have gotten quite a bit of this lately, with delicious spots popping up in the area to service all foodie needs and desires. And it doesn't look set to stop any time soon.

Because Bray will soon be getting a new toastie place in the form of The Hotbox. Promising grilled cheese, coffee, tunes and craic, this new foodie destination is set to open up very soon, with more information on a date and location to be announced in the coming days.

Currently, the new toastie spot is on the hunt for staff. So if you or anyone you know is in the market for a job providing toasties and good vibes, The Hotbox is inviting applicants to send a CV to [email protected]

Bray is already home to some foodie faves such as Catalyst, Fika, Box Burger and Platform Pizza. Recently, Joe's Kitchen also popped up, serving popcorn chicken, loaded tater tots and loads more (Check out our review here).

Feature image via Shutterstock.