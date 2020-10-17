Close

A popular pub in Stoneybatter has opened up a coffee hatch

By Alan Fisher

October 17, 2020 at 4:04pm

A popular pub in Stoneybatter has opened up a coffee hatch.

We love to see new openings pop up and we also like to see some classic remastered.

Walsh's pub in Stoneybatter has just added a coffee hatch to their premises.

They just opened it up this morning for the first time and seem to be a big success already.

We are also digging the cups which read 'Up the Batter'.

They have also got some delicious Cinnamon Buns in from Arun Bakery.

Make sure to give these guys a warm welcome.

