A popular pub in Stoneybatter has opened up a coffee hatch.
We love to see new openings pop up and we also like to see some classic remastered.
Walsh's pub in Stoneybatter has just added a coffee hatch to their premises.
They just opened it up this morning for the first time and seem to be a big success already.
What a treat...lovely coffee from barista Malone at Walsh’s this morning!!!
Up the ‘batter!!!#stoneybatter #pintchaser #Dublin #iPhonephotography pic.twitter.com/G2D8RToWLz
— Andy Sheridan (@jnrbaker) October 16, 2020
We are also digging the cups which read 'Up the Batter'.
They have also got some delicious Cinnamon Buns in from Arun Bakery.
Fancy a sup of the Black Stuff? Steaming hot at Walsh's...So is the coffee ☕! Good Luck Anto & Frank and the crew on their new Coffee Hatch🎊 Plus the most delish Cinnamon Bun Rolls from Vlad @ArunBakery. Mary Berry, no soggy bottoms here.
⏰ 7.30am.#supportlocal #Stonybatter pic.twitter.com/RMdzbIXzmA
— Stoneybatter Pride of Place (@StoneybatterPoP) October 16, 2020
Make sure to give these guys a warm welcome.
