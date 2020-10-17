A popular pub in Stoneybatter has opened up a coffee hatch.

We love to see new openings pop up and we also like to see some classic remastered.

Walsh's pub in Stoneybatter has just added a coffee hatch to their premises.

They just opened it up this morning for the first time and seem to be a big success already.

We are also digging the cups which read 'Up the Batter'.

They have also got some delicious Cinnamon Buns in from Arun Bakery.

Fancy a sup of the Black Stuff? Steaming hot at Walsh's...So is the coffee ☕! Good Luck Anto & Frank and the crew on their new Coffee Hatch🎊 Plus the most delish Cinnamon Bun Rolls from Vlad @ArunBakery. Mary Berry, no soggy bottoms here.

⏰ 7.30am.#supportlocal #Stonybatter pic.twitter.com/RMdzbIXzmA — Stoneybatter Pride of Place (@StoneybatterPoP) October 16, 2020

Make sure to give these guys a warm welcome.

