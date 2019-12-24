Close

  • All funds raised at Pitt Bros today will go towards Pieta House

All funds raised at Pitt Bros today will go towards Pieta House

By James Fenton

December 24, 2019 at 8:50am

Heading into town for your last few bits today? Well, you'll need a decent feed and Pitt Bros has the perfect reason to pop in, with all funds going towards Pieta House.

The George's Street spot is hosting Pig Out For Pieta House, with every cent going towards the suicide prevention charity. Pieta House are expecting a rise in calls and texts over the Christmas period due to 'financial and social angst' and you can do your bit to help their volunteers, all while enjoying a hard-earned Christmas Eve lunch after the last of your shopping.

Pig Out For Pieta House starts at 12pm and the menu includes all the Pitt Bros favourites like pulled pork, buttermilk chicken and BBQ burgers. You can see what's on offer in full here.

A wonderful gesture and one which is very much in the spirit of Christmas. Pitt Bros can be found at 84-88 South Great George's Street. More information on the stellar work being done at Pieta House can be found here.

