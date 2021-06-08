Anyone from New Zealand can get free burgers in two Dublin locations this week

By Brian Dillon

June 8, 2021 at 4:44pm

Do you have a mate from New Zealand living in Dublin? Well, you may be able to bring them some absolutely stellar news this week. Because they can wrap their lips around a delicious free burger this week.

Nice Burger, located at The Lighthouse in Dun Laoghaire and The Bernard Shaw in Phibsborough, is giving away free burgers to all New Zealand folk in Dublin this week.

Each week, they choose a different country and treat people from there to one of their mouth-watering burgers, and this week, it's the Kiwis who are getting the goods.

They wrote on Instagram today, "Tag all the Kiwis you know.

"It's the Nice Burger World Tour. Every week we pick a country, and anyone from there gets a free burger"

Anyone in Dublin who is from New Zealand simply has to head to their website (which we have linked for you here, you lucky people) and enter their email address. Then, they will be sent a code that they can use to claim their free burger at either of the locations in Dublin.

Upon arrival, they will have to show the server their code, show their passport (so your fake New Zealand accent will not work!) and follow them on social media at @niceburgerdublin.

Their burgers look insanely good, so it's safe to say I'm insanely jealous of anyone from New Zealand living in Dublin this week.

Make sure to keep an eye on their social media to find out which country is next on the list.

