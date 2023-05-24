This D2 lunch spot is serving a Christmas sandwich if anyone fancies it

Christmas is only seven months away people.

While Dublin is collectively shedding layers with the arrival of the warmer weather, some of us are daring to get back on the Christmas buzz, regardless of the time of year. Grand Canal spot Carved have a new weekly special and it's giving serious Christmas vibes.

Now disclaimer, this isn't strictly a Christmas sandwich. Carved are calling this the Carvery Special, and the addition of the mint and garlic aioli definitely distracts from the otherwise festive ingredient list.

The Carvery special consists of roast turkey, glazed ham, pork, sage and onion stuffing, garlic and mint aioli, and cranberry sauce, all sandwiched together into a crispy roll. If that doesn't sound like a Christmas sandwich, I don't know what does.

Look, now that it's been about five months since we've had a Christmas sambo, we'd actually be ready for another, and if you're the same, make sure you get over to Carved before the week is out. They open Monday to Friday from 8am to 3pm.

