Chroí to donate percentage of takings to UNICEF for Ukraine

For the foreseeable future, they will donate 10% of their daily takings in aid of Kyiv.

News of Russia's invasion of Ukraine has rattled the world this week. Many of us feel helpless in the face of such uncertainty and violence, wondering is there anything we can do. In light of this devastating news, Chroí Coffee in Kilternan will donate 10% of their daily takings to UNICEF for the foreseeable future, in aid of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Chroí took to Instagram to share this news with their followers, saying:

"From today (for the next bit, no end date yet) 10% of the days takings will go to @unicefireland for Kyiv, Ukraine. Impossible to not feel helpless during a time like this but if donating will help, even a small bit, we're in."

So you know if you get your daily coffee from Chroí, your business will go towards helping the people of Kyiv. Chroí opens 7.30am to 3.30pm Monday to Friday and 8.30am to 4pm on Saturdays. They remain closed on Sundays.

You can also donate directly to UNICEF HERE.

Our hearts go out to Ukraine and its people at this incredibly difficult time.

Header image via Instagram/chroi_coffee

READ ON: The Lovin Round Up - Openers, closures and everything in between