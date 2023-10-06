'This isn't something we do lightly' Copper + Straw get candid about price increases

"This is the most difficult and turbulent trading environment for the hospitality sector in the last 25 years."

Copper + Straw, which has two cafés in Dublin, and one café in Bray, have made a lengthy announcement to update customers on the price increases they can expect to see when ordering from them.

While Copper + Straw are by no means the first Dublin café to increase their prices as of late, they go into considerable detail as to why they feel it's been an inevitable step.

Citing hospitality VAT returning to 13.5%, as well as the rising prices of "every single product" and "service" they use, Copper + Straw said they can no longer absorb these added costs.

They continued on to describe how this is an ongoing issue for the industry as a whole at the moment.

"Every small business we know is struggling with rising costs. The truth is that this is the most difficult and turbulent trading environment for the hospitality sector in the last 25 years. The recession in 2008, Brexit and the pandemic did not present as significant a challenge as the current inflation crisis. We hate increasing our prices and of course we're worried about how this will impact on you. But we have to take this step now to keep our business going and to get our costs back under control."

The café acknowledged the toll rising costs has on the consumer as well, and even took the time to share the different ways you could save money when ordering from them.

Ways to save your money

Copper + Straw detailed the benefits of Squid Loyalty, which gets its users a free coffee for every ten coffee they purchase, and the financial benefit, on top of the environmental one, of using a Keep Cup or reusable cup instead of relying on single use takeaway cups, which comes with a 20c discount.

Stephen and the team from Copper + Straw finished their announcement by apologising to customers, and thanking them for their continued support.

Several cafés and other hospitality spots have closed in the wake of rising costs and the increased VAT rate over the last few months.

