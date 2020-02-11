Domino's are bringing back an old favourite just in time for Valentine's Day

An old Domino's Pizza favourite is coming back just in time for Valentine's Day as the Catalan Chicken & Chorizo pizza makes a return to the menu.

The Mediterranean-inspired combo includes a double portion of pulled Catalan style chicken, chorizo, onions as well as red and green peppers. It's all topped off with sour cream and paprika sauce and it sounds like just what you need to spice things up this February 14.

Explaining the decision to bring back the popular pizza, Melissa Greenwood of Domino's said: "Catalan Chicken & Chorizo was very popular with our customers, so we’re delighted to be bringing back a fan favourite. We’re sure it will be a popular choice this week with Valentine’s Day being one of the busiest days in the calendar."

She added that JOMO is one of the reasons that Valentine's Day is so busy at Domino's, saying: "With more and more people embracing JOMO, the Joy of Missing Out, we’ve got your Valentine’s Day covered, why go out when you can spend a romantic evening tucking into a delicious Catalan-style pizza at home?”

If you happen to be double dating this Friday, you can enjoy the Catalan Chicken & Chorizo as part of Domino's Feed 4 for €24 deal which gets you two medium pizzas and two sides all for just €24.

Whether you're planning on spending Valentine's with a significant other or are expecting to be dining alone, your taste buds should already be tingling. Roll on Friday.