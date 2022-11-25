Don't miss out on free Chimac chicken nuggets this Saturday

Fancy some free nuggets? Deliveroo has you covered.

To mark Small Business Saturday, Deliveroo is teaming up with Chimac - one of its most-loved Irish-owned restaurant partners - to do a huge giveaway of their famous chicken nuggets for lucky Dubliners.

Small Business Saturday started as a grassroots campaign to highlight small business success and encourage consumers to support small businesses in their communities.

Chimac has recently opened a brand new site in Terenure, so to show support for them as an Irish-owned small business and to celebrate their new restaurant, Deliveroo will be giving away hundreds of free portions of chicken nuggets this weekend.

Supporting small and independent restaurants is extremely important, especially during this time of year.

Over 90% of Deliveroo’s restaurant partners in Dublin are Irish-owned small businesses.

Foodies know that the best of the city’s food scene is the small, independent restaurants, just like Chimac.

Owners of Chimac Sofie Rooney and Garret Fitzgerald built a well-loved, and innovative brand together.

Chimac brings “a taste of Seoul to the heart of Dublin.”

Chimac offers an unreal selection of Korean Fried Chicken in a burger, wing, and nugget form, with delicious sauces to pair.

Their ingredients are fresh, local, and they also use 100% Irish free-range chicken.

So how do you get to try their delicious food for free?

It couldn’t be easier for Deliveroo users in Dublin to get their free chicken nuggets. From this Saturday, all you need to do is use the code CHIMACGIVEAWAY worth €8.50 when ordering from Chimac.

But punters better act quickly, because there are only 200 servings up for grabs.

This article originally appeared on Her.ie.

Header image via Hume Brophy

