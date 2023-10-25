Dublin 2 restaurant added to the October Michelin Guide

Another one for the notes app list.

18 new restaurants have been added to The Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland this month, two of which are based in Ireland. Laois restaurant Bramley made the coveted list, as did Amy Austin based on Drury Street in Dublin.

The latter is a small plates spot that has wine on tap and perhaps most notably is based in a carpark style location. Amy Austin has a menu that is minimal but never boring, featuring dishes such as Moroccan style lamb rump, black beans tamale, and beef tataki, and the setting is the epitome of smart casual.

Amy Austin is owned by serial restauranteur John Farrells, who also owns 777, Dillingers, and Butcher Grill.

This is what the Michelin Guide had to say about Amy Austin:

"Car parks aren’t renowned for being quality dining destinations but, frankly, nobody at Amy Austin seems to care. Tucked to one side at the entrance to the Drury Street multi-storey, this is a lively place where eclectic small plates mix with house cocktails and wine on tap. High tables add to the relaxed, bar-like feel while the chefs in the open kitchen produce dishes with a good degree of depth – try the langoustine tail and you won’t regret it. Genial service ensures the good vibes, like the wine, keep on flowing."

Amy Austin opens Monday to Friday from 5pm, and on Saturdays from 1pm; they are closed on a Sunday. You can book a table on OpenTable.

